KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Health Ministry (MoH) is offering 57,093 appointment slots for senior citizens with comorbidities to receive free influenza vaccinations.

The initiative, under the Influenza Immunisation Programme for Senior Citizens, is being implemented at 649 selected health clinics nationwide until the end of August.

In a statement yesterday, the MoH said that as of April 20, 59.47 per cent of high-risk senior citizens had received influenza shots, based on the number of vaccine doses supplied to government healthcare facilities nationwide.

“Eligible senior citizens are advised to book their appointments promptly before all slots are filled. The vaccine is provided free of charge, covering the cost of the vaccine, equipment, and related healthcare services.

“Appointments can be made via the MySejahtera app. The public may also contact their nearest District Health Office, visit the official MoH website or social media pages, or walk in to any participating health clinic for further information,” the statement said.

The MoH added that senior citizens without access to MySejahtera may walk into any listed health clinic for registration and vaccination, subject to slot availability.

The ministry also encouraged elderly patients attending follow-up appointments for chronic diseases to take the initiative to ask about their eligibility for the free influenza vaccine, should they not have been offered it.

“The MoH urges all senior citizens with at least one comorbidity or chronic illness, such as diabetes, heart disease, chronic respiratory disease, or hypertension, to take advantage of this opportunity to receive proper protection ahead of the infection season.

“This step is crucial in preventing serious complications and reducing hospital admissions due to influenza infections among high-risk groups,” the ministry said.

The Influenza Immunisation Programme for Senior Citizens, which provides free influenza vaccines to senior citizens with at least one comorbid or chronic illness, began on Feb 18.

The public can visit the official MoH website or participating health clinics for more information. — Bernama