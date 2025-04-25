KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The first team of Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) personnel for the 1446H/2025M season arrived at the Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport, here at about 8.10pm yesterday (2am Malaysia time).

The team, consisting of 74 individuals including media practitioners, welfare workers and information technology personnel, was taken to their place of accommodation in Roha Al-Madinah.

They are part of a total of 632 personnel who were deployed to Saudi Arabia in stages starting yesterday (April 24) to make initial preparations for this season’s haj operations.

As in previous years, TH is deploying personnel across various sectors, including hostel and zone management, healthcare, religious guidance and visits, finance, media, transportation, catering, baggage handling, customer service and others.

For the 1446H Haj season, there are two main groups of personnel, comprising 358 under the welfare delegation and 274 under the medical delegation.

The first flight carrying Malaysian pilgrims is scheduled to depart on April 29, with the last flight on June 1.

This year, Wukuf Day, which falls on the 9th day of Zulhijjah, is expected to take place on Thursday, June 5. — Bernama