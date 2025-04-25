TAPAH, April 25 — Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has brushed off Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) idea of forming the Perak government with Umno, calling it nothing more than wishful thinking.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Barisan Nasional chairman, said that PN may have realised their waning support in Ayer Kuning, prompting the proposal.

However, he said that such a move was unnecessary, as Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad has thus far provided excellent service to the state.

The Deputy Prime Minister also expressed confidence that, under Saarani’s leadership, all development challenges and the needs of the people will continue to be effectively addressed.

“It would have been better if such a proposal (Umno working with PN) had been made a long time ago.

“But it only came up now in Ayer Kuning — well, it’s now 12.30pm — if we were dreaming, it must have just been a daydream,” he said at a press conference after attending the Santuni Kasih Syawal ceremony with the Orang Asli community, at Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Kroh, here, today.

Yesterday, the media reported that opposition leader, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, said that the pig farm issue in Perak, particularly in Ayer Kuning, could be resolved if Umno were to merge with PN to form the state government.

Regarding the recurring national issues which PN often raises during its campaigns, Ahmad Zahid said that these problems were irrelevant, as every local issue raised had already been resolved, as demonstrated in the Nenggiri (Kelantan) and Mahkota (Johor) by-elections.

In a separate matter, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the minister of rural and regional development, clarified that he never mentioned the name of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in connection with the case involving the release of a responsibility letter as a trustee for Umno assets.

Previously, the media reported that Dr Mahathir denied allegations that he had refused to sign the letter of release of responsibility as a trustee for Umno assets.

The Ayer Kuning by-election was called following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin on February 22.

This by-election sees a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir; Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek; and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate Bawani KS.

The Election Commission (EC) has scheduled polling day for tomorrow. — Bernama