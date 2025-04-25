IPOH, April 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he is scheduled to meet leaders from the Maldives, Kosovo, and Pakistan in the coming days, to bolster ties amid uncertainties posed by the United States and its tariffs.

Anwar emphasised that this move is part Malaysia's strategic effort to navigate recent economic challenges, since the country cannot simply moan about its fate.

“In my discussions with Asean leaders, and more recently with the president of China, and soon, with the presidents of Maldives, Kosovo, and Pakistan who are scheduled to visit Malaysia we have reached a consensus.

“The most important step is to build our domestic capabilities. We must instil public confidence that we can be self-reliant and that we can grow using our own strengths,” he said when attending an event on the improvement and upgrading of the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport here.

Anwar said that Malaysia is expanding its networks in Asean and throughout Asia — namely in China, India, Australia, Japan, Korea — to strengthen its economic ties.

He said the country is also opening new markets in Europe, and currently growing closer to Brazil.

“Just two nights ago, I had an online discussion with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, the president of Brazil and the president of Turkey, among others, where we discussed how to expand our markets and increase domestic tourism.

“One of the key points raised in Asean discussions is how to boost intra-Asian tourism. That is why we must compete with better facilities, better execution, and a higher level of efficiency from all officers,” he said.

This comes as Malaysia expressed its openness to negotiate with the US on four key areas, namely reducing the trade deficit; addressing non-tariff barriers; strengthening technological safeguards and security; and exploring a potential bilateral trade agreement.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz is leading a delegation to meet and engage with the US Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick and the US Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer, in Washington, DC, on the reciprocal tariff imposed by the US on Malaysia.