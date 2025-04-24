KOTA KINABALU, April 24 — The energy sector will continue to play a critical role in Sabah’s future economic development, said state Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the state government had already launched the Sabah Energy Roadmap and Master Plan 2040 (Sabah Energy Ramp 2040) to chart and outline key priorities for the state’s energy sector.

“With this in place, Sabah should be able to fully develop its green energy sector with the potential to provide up to 75 per cent of the nation’s green energy supply,” he said at the Sabah Renewable Energy Conference 2025: Corridor to Transform Vision to Reality (Sarec 2025) here today.

His speech text was read by Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Sabah is endowed with an abundance of renewable energy (RE) sources that could contribute to the state and nation’s transformation into a high-value-added economy, he said.

He said the energy sector has been a critical engine of growth for Sabah’s economy over the decades, and he aspires to see its energy sector lift the people’s quality of life.

He said the state government has been encouraging the development of clean energy and will continue to develop the necessary infrastructure related to the energy sector.

“We have been steadfast in our pursuit of taking control and managing the state’s energy resources to empower Sabah to develop and continuously grow the energy sector more effectively and efficiently,” he said.

On another matter, the chief minister reiterated that the state government had identified a new economic sector involving the sustainable exploration of Sabah’s incredible marine and coastal resources.

Hajiji commended Qhazanah Sabah Bhd and the Malaysian Rating Corporation Bhd for bringing Sarec 2025 to fruition.

“The state government is ready to collaborate with all stakeholders to unite efforts, exchange ideas, and explore solutions,” he added. — Bernama