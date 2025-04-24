KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek today expressed her happiness after her daughter achieved 8As in the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

In a Facebook post, Fadhlina thanked everyone who supported her daughter, known only as Sarah, and congratulated all students who received their results today.

According to Berita Harian (BH), Sarah is a student at Sekolah Menengah Agama (SMA) Persekutuan Kajang.

“Because we love you and we pray for you! Congratulations to all the students who received their SPM results today. Especially to our beloved daughter, Sarah.”

“Whatever results our children received today, let us congratulate them and be grateful. Accept their results with an open heart, for they reflect our children’s efforts according to their strengths and abilities. Continue to offer guidance and support so they may pursue their education to the highest level.

To Sarah, thank you for this excellent achievement. Mama and Baba leave it to you to decide your next steps. It seems that if it’s not Islamic studies or Shariah, then it might just be law — just like Mama and Baba!” Fadhlina shared in her Facebook post.

She also expressed her appreciation to the teachers who taught her daughter, as well as friends and family members who kept Sarah in their prayers.

Fadhlina shared her joy with members of the media while celebrating the SPM candidates at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Convent (M) Kajang earlier this morning.

“I’m very happy too. My daughter received her results today, alhamdulillah, 8As,” she told BH.