GEORGE TOWN, April 24 — There will be no shift to home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) or declaration of school holidays in Penang despite a scheduled four-day water supply disruption starting tomorrow.

State education director Wan Sajiri Wan Hassan said this was because most schools in the state had made early preparations, while students staying in hostels were allowed to return home during the period.

“We have engaged all schools to plan strategies accordingly, and the disruption will not be prolonged. In fact, we have previously faced water supply disruptions that lasted longer than this.

“All schools are already prepared to store their own water supply for tomorrow (Friday). With these preparations in place, we hope lessons can continue as usual,” he told a press conference to announce the analysis of the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results here today.

The scheduled water disruption from April 25 to 28 due to the simultaneous implementation of 23 water-related projects will affect 341,708 user accounts across five districts in the state.

Meanwhile, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Mohamed said the university’s Disaster Management Unit (UPB), as the Water Crisis Coordinator, had begun implementing various initiatives to manage the water supply disruption affecting the main campus here and the engineering campus in Transkrian, Nibong Tebal.

He said among the measures taken was the Registrar’s Department issuing a work-from-home (WFH) directive for tomorrow to reduce water usage on campus, thereby prioritising needs at student hostels.

“USM is also working with PBAPP to supply water to the campus’ main storage tanks via water tankers,” he said in a statement.

Abdul Rahman said that the university would also implement hybrid learning during the crisis period, and an earlier notice was issued in February instructing all student activities to be suspended from today until April 30. — Bernama