BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 24 — Police have opened an investigation paper into a case involving a food delivery rider who allegedly sent a message containing insulting and racist remarks via a food delivery app here.

Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Chief Helmi Aris told Bernama that further investigations into the case are underway.

“The police have opened an investigation paper, and the case is being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

Yesterday, Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the food delivery rider’s actions were completely unacceptable and should be subject to legal action.

Earlier, a news portal reported that a school teacher in Machang Bubok had lodged a police report, claiming to have received a derogatory message from a food delivery rider via a message in the food delivery app. — Bernama