KUANTAN, April 24 — The Pahang government will fully enforce existing legal provisions to reclaim every inch of state land that has been illegally encroached, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He stressed that land encroachment is a criminal offence and the state will not compromise with any party attempting to illegally occupy government land.

“Such actions not only violate the law but also undermine the sovereignty and dignity of the state administration. We will not yield to any pressure, threats, or tactics from irresponsible individuals or groups.

“I issue a stern warning — do not challenge the resolve of the state government. Together with enforcement agencies, we will intensify monitoring operations, law enforcement, and legal actions.

He said this when winding up debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address during the State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Earlier, the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had called for an end to illegal land encroachments in the state, revealing that 14,494.9 hectares of government land had been unlawfully occupied and cultivated with oil palm, rubber, durian, and other produce.

Wan Rosdy said since the establishment of the Pahang State Enforcement Unit (UPNP) in 2019, a total of 23 anti-land encroachment operations had been carried out over 1,362 hectares, with five more planned for this year.

He also revealed that the state had submitted 11 high-impact project proposals for consideration under the First Rolling Plan of the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK-13) in 2026.

These included the construction of the Lingkaran Tengah Utara linking Raub to Slim River in Perak (RM3.936 billion), upgrading of Jalan Kuantan–Segamat, Rompin Phase 2 (RM1.331 billion), and construction of the Central Spine Road (CSR) Package 6 from Karak to Simpang Pelangai, Bentong (RM750 million).

To date, 114 of the 217 water supply development projects in Pahang have been completed, 32 are under construction, and 71 are in the pre-construction phase, he said.

Starting this year, Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) will undertake pipe replacement works totalling 713.2 kilometres, funded with RM205 million from the Federal Government and RM134.6 million via a loan from Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB). — Bernama