KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Four individuals, including a woman, were charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with the murder of a man at Taman Batu Metropolitan, Sentul, last week.

Mustafa Samsuddin, 46, S R Gawthaman, 29, Mohamad Sharaf Abdullah, 22, and P Meenatchi, 50, nodded to indicate they understood the charge when it was read out to them before Magistrate Farah Nabihah Muhamad Dan.

No plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The accused are charged with causing the death of B Sitambaran, 31, between 10.30pm on April 17 and 1.03am on April 18, 2025.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides for the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years.

If not sentenced to death, the convicted may also be subject to not less than 12 strokes of the cane.

Deputy public prosecutor Amritpreet Kaur Randhawa appeared for the prosecution, while the accused were represented by lawyers Simret Singh, M Mathavan, and Tharamjit Singh.

The court set August 4 for mention of the case, pending the post-mortem report. — Bernama