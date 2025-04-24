KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The national congress of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), which has been put on hold since last year, will finally take place over three days in Johor Baru, starting on May 23.

PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh confirmed this following a meeting of the party’s Central Leadership Council (MPP) chaired by president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

In a statement issued, Fuziah said that the party’s youth wing, Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK), and the women's wing, Wanita PKR, will hold their respective congresses on May 23.

“For the first time, the 2025 PKR National Congress will adopt the concept of ‘proportionate representation’ for delegates, as approved in the Special Congress held on December 15 last year.

“All preparations are progressing smoothly, and all eligible delegates will be notified soon,” she said.

Prior to this, the PKR National Congress was scheduled for December 14 and 15 at the Persada Johor Baru International Convention Centre, while the congresses of AMK and Wanita PKR had been set for the day before, at a separate venue.

However, on November 30 last year, PKR decided to postpone the National Congress due to flooding in several states, including Johor, at that time.

Fuziah explained that the 2025 National Congress is expected to see around 10,000 delegates attending in person, while more than 20,000 delegates will cast their votes online for the party election.

“The MPP also decided that a number of delegates who are required to attend in person, specifically division committee members from Sabah and Sarawak, will be allowed to vote and participate at satellite voting centres in Kuching, Sarawak, and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

“This is to accommodate delegates from Sabah and Sarawak who need to vote physically while following the National Congress proceedings remotely at the satellite centres,” she said.

The list of division committee delegates from Sabah and Sarawak who will vote physically at the National Congress will be announced at a later date, she remarked.

Meanwhile, Fuziah also stated that the MPP has also been informed about the membership status of candidates who have contested in the party polls this year.

She said that the meeting also decided on a key policy; any PKR member who becomes a candidate for the party and is later found to have joined another political party will have their membership revoked, disqualifying them from standing as a candidate and nullifying their nomination.

The names of those involved will be announced by the Party Election Committee, she added. — Bernama