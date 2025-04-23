KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — A three-year-old girl was killed when the Perodua Myvi driven by her father skidded and crashed into a tree in Adda Heights Park in Johor Baru shortly after midnight.

In the 12.30am incident, the girl’s parents sustained serious injuries after becoming trapped in the vehicle.

Senior Fire Officer II Izwan Abdullah from the Tebrau Fire and Rescue Station said the vehicle is believed to have lost control before veering off the road and crashing.

“Upon arrival, we found three victims inside the vehicle. Two — a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman — were trapped in the front seats and sustained injuries,” he said.

“The third victim, a young girl, was not trapped but was pronounced dead at the scene by Health Ministry personnel.”

The injured victims received initial treatment before being taken to Sultan Ismail Hospital.

The girl’s body has been handed over to the police for further action.