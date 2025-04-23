KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — A man has admitted to fabricating a robbery story to avoid paying a fine for losing his MyKad.

According to Sinar Harian, Kuala Terengganu district police chief Assistant Commissioner Azli Mohd Noor said the 21-year-old lodged a police report on Monday morning, claiming he was robbed by a man dressed in black while riding along a village road near the Ibai Golf area in Kuala Ibai.

“The suspect initially claimed the man had waved him down for help, saying his motorcycle had broken down.

“He said he turned back to assist but was attacked with a helmet and had his sling bag stolen,” Azli said when contacted today.

The suspect alleged the bag contained RM1,150 in cash, his MyKad, a mobile phone, a Fossil wristwatch, and vaping equipment.

However, investigations revealed that he had actually lost the bag during a fight with an old acquaintance in Kampung Gong Tok Nasek.

Azli said the man, who was recently released from prison for drug offences and is currently unemployed, admitted to lodging a false report after being advised by his cousin.

“He also claimed he did not know that making a false report is an offence under the law.

“The case will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action,” he was quoted as saying.