KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — A woman and her elderly mother were injured in a bee attack while foraging wild ferns near a forest by Kampung Bandar Charuk Sotong in Baling, Kedah yesterday.

According to Berita Harian, the 6pm incident left Siti Khatijah Abd Kadir, 38, and her mother Bedah Ladin, 74, with facial and bodily injuries.

Both were admitted to Baling Hospital for treatment.

Siti’s husband, Mohd Yusri Wa Daud, 39, said villagers who heard screams for help alerted him to the attack.

“My wife jumped into a river to escape while my mother-in-law ran into the forest, unable to find her way out,” he was quoted as saying by the national daily.

“There were too many bees for me to help, so I called the Civil Defence Force.”

The pair had gone to the area by motorcycle to collect wild vegetables to sell.

Baling Civil Defence officer Lt (PA) Mohd Faizol Abd Aziz said a team was sent to the scene and the victims were rushed to hospital.

“They were placed in the Yellow Zone upon arrival.

“After that, we returned to the site and destroyed the bee nest to prevent further attacks,” he added.