KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The process of issuing visas for Malaysian pilgrims for the 1446H/2025 haj season by Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has reached 45 per cent, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said the visa issuance was part of the annual process managed by TH to ensure smooth preparations for this year’s haj operations.

“TH is also fully prepared for this year’s hajj operations, with readiness at nearly 100 per cent. This year, TH is deploying 632 haj personnel, comprising welfare staff, medical staff, and external agencies involved,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after a visit and engagement session at the Haj Visa Processing Unit to inspect preparations for the management of haj pilgrims’ visas for the 1446H/2025 season, which was attended by TH chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain and TH chief executive officer Datuk Syed Hamadah Syed Othman.

At the same time, Mohd Na’im also expressed appreciation to the Government of Saudi Arabia for its efficiency in issuing visas and improving the Nusuk card system.

This is a huge recognition from the Saudi Government of the efficiency of our country’s haj management system and the result of long-standing close and strategic relations between TH and the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah.

“It is also the result of teamwork between TH and Masyariq Masiah, the provider of facilities and services for Malaysian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia for the past three decades,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im said Malaysia would be the first country in the world to distribute the Nusuk card to pilgrims while still in their home country for this haj season.

“This card is a token of appreciation from the Government of Saudi Arabia, which has given Malaysia priority as a pioneer country for the domestic distribution of the Nusuk card, besides those on the Makkah route,” he added.

He said TH would distribute the Nusuk cards at the main departure hall at Movenpick Hotel and Convention Centre KLIA (MHCC) before pilgrims head to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) for their journey to the Holy Land.

He said last year, the Nusuk cards were handed out in Makkah before the Wukuf ritual, but this year, it would be distributed earlier to ease the pilgrims’ movement.

“If we succeed in managing the distribution of the Nusuk card domestically, the initiative will be expanded to other Muslim countries. Insya-Allah, this success will continue to drive TH’s efforts in providing the best services to Malaysian pilgrims,” he said. — Bernama