ALOR SETAR, April 23 — The Kedah government is studying the need to establish its own company to operate ferry services to Langkawi, in response to growing demand.

Agriculture, Plantation and Transport Committee chairman Dzowahir Ab Ghani said a thorough study must be carried out to ensure the company can operate sustainably and not become a financial burden to the state government.

“The establishment of a state-owned ferry company requires detailed consideration in terms of operational costs, commercial competitiveness, as well as management and technical support.

“God willing, if the findings of this study are favourable, it will particularly benefit Langkawi residents who have been affected by a shortage of ferry services,” he said when winding up the motion of thanks for the royal address by the Sultan of Kedah, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, at the state assembly today.

He added that the state government is also exploring opportunities for cooperation with private entities or any interested parties to set up the ferry company.

He said the initiative aims to assist the public, especially Langkawi residents who frequently travel to the mainland for their daily needs.

Meanwhile, Dzowahir said the state government has also discussed with the Ministry of Transport a proposal to relocate the Kuala Kedah Passenger Jetty Terminal further offshore to avoid issues related to shallow water levels. — Bernama