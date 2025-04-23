KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Heavy thunderstorms overnight have triggered flash floods in parts of the Klang Valley this morning, submerging key highways and causing severe traffic congestion.

At 8.32am, the official PLUS Traffic X account also reported a flash flood on the Elite Highway at the Shah Alam Interchange heading towards Seafield, with the left lane obstructed and traffic heavily backed up. Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes.

8:32hrs Awas! Banjir kilat ELITE di Persimpangan Shah Alam dari Shah Alam ke Seafield. Lorong kiri terhalang. Trafik sesak. Gunakan laluan alternatif. @llmtrafik pic.twitter.com/gT8uvHcPLR — plusline1800880000 (@plustrafik) April 23, 2025

PLUS also stated that flooding has also been reported on the NKVE at Km 9.1, northbound from Shah Alam to Subang. The emergency, left, and middle lanes have been closed, causing a major jam stretching to the Setia Alam Interchange.

8:42hrs Awas! Banjir kilat NKVE Km 9.1 arah Utara dari Shah Alam ke Subang. Lorong kecemasan, lorong kiri dan lorong tengah ditutup. Trafik sesak sehingga Persimpangan Setia Alam. Gunakan laluan alternatif. Pandu berhati-hati. @llmtrafik pic.twitter.com/MXDJxXssLZ — plusline1800880000 (@plustrafik) April 23, 2025

According to Bernama, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the worst-hit areas include Sungai Buloh, Petaling Jaya, and Subang Jaya. A total of 86 homes have been affected, though no evacuations have been reported so far.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has also issued a thunderstorm warning until 9am this morning for several states, including Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Johor.