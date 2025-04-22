SHAH ALAM, April 22 — The Taman Sri Muda Pump House here was fully functional as of last Wednesday, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the failure of the flood control pump system, which was one of the causes of delays in flood control efforts in the area during heavy rains, was resolved when Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) reconnected the electricity supply to the pump house involved.

“Alhamdulillah, we have resolved the problem on Wednesday and Thursday (April 16) when TNB has already channel power for the pump to function.

“Previously, TNB was unable to provide energy due to certain factors and we can see that last Saturday (April 19) there was heavy rain for two hours but there was no flooding in the Taman Sri Muda area,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after the signing ceremony of a cooperation agreement between KDEB Waste Management (KDEBWM) and Nestle Malaysia for the SELKitar Programme here today.

On April 13, Amirudin was reported to have said that the failure of the flood control pump system in Selangor was among the causes of delays in efforts to control floods in critical areas and his party would immediately contact TNB to ensure that the energy supply was distributed immediately.

Yesterday, the media reported that more than 1,500 residents gathered peacefully to demand an immediate solution to the flood issue in Taman Sri Muda, Kota Kemuning and Batu 8 here, which were frequently affected since the 2021 floods.

Commenting further, Amirudin said he understood the trauma and problems faced by the residents and the government had also taken several immediate steps such as establishing a special task force involving various agencies including the federal level to overcome the flood issue in addition to instructing Infrastructure Exco Datuk Izham Hashim to identify immediate actions to address the flash flood issue in Taman Sri Muda.

“I understand the residents’ problems but what we have seen is that flooding has occurred less than five times since the major flood in 2021.

“... and the flood incident did not require the relocation of residents except for the latest or last flood incident on (April 11),” he said.

Amirudin said that apart from the pump house which was functioning and able to channel excess water, the state government would also ensure that the water locks are always functioning and that the local authorities (PBT) did not neglect drain maintenance to prevent flooding, especially in risky areas such as Taman Sri Muda.

On April 11, more than 1,000 victims were affected by floods around the Petaling and Klang districts with the Taman Sri Muda, Padang Jawa and Meru areas, Klang being the worst affected locations, causing more than 200 families to be relocated to six temporary evacuation centres (PPS). — Bernama