PETALING JAYA, April 22 — PKR vice-president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad is optimistic that he will be able to defend his position in the 2025 PKR Elections which will be held at the end of May.

Nik Nazmi, who is also the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, maintains his stance to defend the position despite losing the Setiawangsa division chief election in the recent divisional level election.

“I have previously announced that I will defend the position... God willing, we will stick to the decision (to contest for the PKR vice-president position). If there is a major announcement, I will inform you later,” he said.

He told reporters after inspecting the installation of solar panels at IKEA Damansara shopping mall here, today.

Nik Nazmi, who is also the Setiawangsa Member of Parliament, lost to challenger Datuk Afdlin Shauki Setiawangsa divisional chief position in the 2025 PKR Elections after securing 563 votes while Afdlin obtained 631 votes.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi said PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will chair a meeting of the central leadership council (MPP) tomorrow to discuss issues arising in the party election.

It is understood that among the matters to be discussed are the defeats of several party leaders who hold ministerial and deputy ministerial portfolios in the division, Wanita division and Youth (AMK) wing division elections.

Apart from Nik Nazmi, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Adam Adli Abdul Halim also lost the Hang Tuah Jaya division deputy chief post, while Deputy Minister of Unity K. Saraswathy lost the Bukit Bintang division chief post.

Batu MP P. Prabakaran, Wangsa Maju MP Zahir Hassan, Ampang MP Rodziah Ismail and Sungai Siput MP S. Kesavan also lost in the fight in their respective divisions. — Bernama