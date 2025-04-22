KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF)-operated Field Hospital (HMM), which began operations yesterday in Myanmar’s Sagaing district, received a steady stream of patients from surrounding areas.

The MAF Headquarters said in a statement that, through the Humanitarian Aid Operation (Operation Starlight III), the Level Two Field Hospital is equipped with 20 beds and wards, operation rooms, intensive care units, radiology unit, laboratories as well as offering two specialists facilities, namely general surgery and orthopaedics.

It also said that on its first day of operation, the Operation Starlight III team successfully performed its first surgery at 10.30 am local time (noon Malaysian time).

“The HMM is capable of carrying out various forms of critical treatments, including surgical procedures and comprehensive patient care, including performing two surgeries simultaneously at any one time,” it added.

In addition, the field hospital provides outpatient clinic services and is expected to receive about 80 to 100 outpatients from the surrounding areas.

Sagaing Region Chief Minister Myint Naing and Yangon Region Special Operations Bureau Commander Lt-Gen Thet Pon were also present during the opening of the field hospital

On April 18, Malaysia sent the MAF medical team to Myanmar to carry out the Humanitarian Aid Operation (Operation Starlight III) following the devastating earthquake on March 28. — Bernama