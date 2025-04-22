KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a former secretary of an association on suspicion of submitting false documents in an application to obtain a special allocation of RM85,000 from the Sabah chief minister.

The suspect, a man in his 50s, was arrested at 9.40 am today at the Sabah MACC office and will be charged with the offence at the Kota Kinabalu Special Sessions Court tomorrow.

According to sources, the allocation in question was allegedly intended for the construction of an administrative office building for the association in a district in Sabah.

“The suspect, who is also a headmaster, is believed to have submitted false documents when applying for the special allocation intended for the construction of the association’s office building,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Sabah MACC Director Datuk S. Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, saying that the suspect would face charges under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama