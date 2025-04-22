ALOR SETAR, April 22 — The Kedah government is monitoring and taking action against the construction of illegal non-Islamic houses of worship (RIBI).

State Human Resources, Chinese, Indian and Siamese Communities and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Wong Chia Zhen said this needed to be done carefully as it involved racial sensitivities and existing laws.

“Non-Islamic houses of worship built without approval are being monitored by the local authorities in Kedah.

“Among the districts with the highest number of applications for non-Islamic houses of worship are Kuala Muda and Kulim. There is no denying that there are several illegal non-Islamic houses of worship in these two districts,” he told the Kedah State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

He said the state government, in addressing issues related to existing non-Islamic houses of worship, does not directly take stern actions but, instead, offers space for negotiations and solutions in a good and orderly manner.

He said the state government also emphasises the construction of new non-Islamic houses of worship which fully comply with the stipulated guidelines and regulations to ensure a balance between physical development and social harmony in the state.

Wong said that as proof of its commitment, the state government approved five applications for government land sites for non-Islamic houses of worship in the Kuala Muda district at the RIBI committee meeting on April 13.

Meanwhile, on the issue regarding the Sri Veerama Kaliaman Temple at the Tongkang Yard JKR Quarters here, Wong said the temple would be relocated to a more suitable site.

This, he said, was to ensure comfort and safety as well as meet the needs of more structured land planning.

“Several proposed locations have been presented by the temple committee and the Kota Setar District land administrator is evaluating them in terms of suitability. — Bernama