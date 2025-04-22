PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — The Home Ministry is investigating a video clip which went viral recently, showing an incomplete version of the Jalur Gemilang displayed at a baby expo in the capital.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the investigation would be conducted in the same manner as the probe into a previous incident involving the publication of an incomplete Jalur Gemilang illustration on the front page of a daily.

“I take this opportunity to remind all parties that the national flag is a symbol of our national identity, carrying deep meaning and significance,” he said.

“Therefore, any form of negligence, carelessness, or oversight that could cause public unease must be avoided,” he added during a press conference after the Home Ministry’s monthly assembly held here today.

The controversy arose after a display of the Jalur Gemilang at the Singapore Lactation Bakes booth during the TCE Baby Expo went viral on social media. The flag, shown behind the stage, was reportedly missing the crescent moon symbol, prompting widespread public criticism.

Regarding the investigation into Sin Chew Daily, Saifuddin Nasution said it would be conducted responsibly and with wisdom, in accordance with existing laws.

“We received a response from Sin Chew Daily yesterday. We will review it first before taking any further action,” he said.

On April 17, media outlets reported that the editor-in-chief and deputy chief sub-editor of Sin Chew Daily had been detained to assist in the investigation into the publication of an incomplete Jalur Gemilang illustration on the daily’s front page.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that the two individuals had been detained for further investigation but were released a few hours later.

The Chinese-language daily had published the incomplete flag illustration on its front page as part of its coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent state visit to Malaysia. The omission drew criticism from various quarters, including His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, who urged the newspaper’s management and editorial team to be more sensitive and to thoroughly review all content prior to publication.

Sin Chew Daily has since issued an apology, saying that the incident was an unintentional technical error. — Bernama



