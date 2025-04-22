KUCHING, APRIL 22 — The federal and Sarawak governments both recognise the importance of ensuring equal opportunities for women in education, social participation and economic activities.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg noted that with strong government support, women’s empowerment has been firmly integrated into the state’s development agenda.

“We have witnessed encouraging progress in women’s participation in politics, particularly in Parliament.

“Women make up only 13.5 percent of members of parliament and 16.1 per cent of the Madani government cabinet, and even fewer at the state level.

“However, these dynamic and dedicated women are playing key roles in advancing our state’s initiatives,” he said at the opening of the 4th Meeting of the Coordinating Committee Women Parliamentarians of Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (WAIPA) 2025 ceremony today.

Abang Johari said that in Sarawak, women have the qualities, capabilities and representation needed to play a key role in driving the state’s socio-economic transformation.

“Women’s empowerment is no longer just a matter of equality and fairness, it is now a fundamental pillar of social and economic progress.

“Empowerment means enabling women to recognise their self-worth, make their own choices and influence social change for themselves and others,” he emphasised.

He also noted that with women comprising nearly 50 per cent of Sarawak’s close to three million population, their empowerment is critical in addressing emerging socio-economic challenges. — Bernama