IPOH, April 22 – Perak State Executive Councillor Woo Kah Leong has today defended his use of satire in political commentary after being threatened with legal action by the Perak State Assembly Opposition Leader Razman Zakaria over a media statement that included the latter’s image.

Woo, who is also the Pasir Bedamar assemblyman, said he only learned of the threat after delivering his winding-up speech in the state assembly, and dismissed the reaction as an overreaction to legitimate political expression.

“Malaysia is inherently a democratic nation, not a dictatorship. Everyone has the right to freedom of speech and expression,” he said in a statement here, adding that politicians should be prepared to face criticism regardless of their affiliations.

He criticised the Gunung Semanggol assemblyman, whom he referred to as “Pak Teh”, for lacking awareness of democratic practices globally, and suggested he “turn to Google” for a better understanding of how satire is used in democracies worldwide.

Woo explained that satire — through images, caricatures, and comics — has long been a recognised and non-violent method of expression, especially in political discourse, dating back to 18th-century Britain and 19th-century America.

He cited examples from around the world, including Japan, Taiwan and Malaysia, where political artists such as Zunar and Fahmi Reza are known for using satire to hold politicians accountable across party lines.

“In Malaysia, even Pakatan Harapan is not spared from satire, yet no one gets overly emotional about it,” he said.

Woo accused Razman of reacting poorly to being the subject of such criticism, and claimed the latter’s response included seeking official intervention and mobilising others to support his grievances.

He contrasted this with Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s response to a negative caricature, which was to acknowledge it calmly and even thank those who circulated it.

“My advice to Pak Teh: perhaps it’s better to retreat into a cave and live a quiet life, away from social media,” Woo added.

He called on politicians to maintain professionalism and uphold free expression, while urging Razman to focus on serving his constituents rather than reacting defensively to satirical depictions.

Perak PAS commissioner Razman had yesterday reportedly called for Woo to apologise for depicting him as a clown riding a unicycle on a tightrope while badmouthing DAP, threatening legal action if the latter fails to do so.