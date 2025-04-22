JERTIH, April 22 — Police are investigating a housewife who lodged a false report claiming she was robbed by two armed suspects, resulting in a loss of RM7,000, in Kampung Hutan Nangka here yesterday.

Besut District Police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad@Abu said the 31-year-old woman lodged the report at the district police headquarters at 3.39 pm yesterday.

“According to the report, the complainant claimed that her jewellery worth RM7,000 was taken by two suspects on a motorcycle after she was stopped and threatened with a knife in a secluded area at around 3.10 pm.

“However, investigations found that the incident did not take place. The complainant had in fact lent the jewellery to a friend who later could not be contacted. She then filed the report alleging she was robbed, fearing her husband’s reaction,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code for giving false information with intent to cause a public servant to use his lawful power to the detriment of another person.

If convicted, the woman faces up to six months’ jail or a fine not exceeding RM2,000, or both.

“Police warn the public against lodging false reports that could result in legal action,” he added. — Bernama