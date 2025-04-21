GEORGE TOWN, April 21 — The Sungai Pinang flood mitigation project here is expected to be fully completed by the third quarter of 2027.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the project is currently progressing on schedule, with 24 per cent of the work completed.

Chow said he visited the site today to inspect the construction of the piano weir and monsoon drain structures at Kampung Jawa, which are key components of the project.

“These components stretch from the Jalan Jelutong bridge to the end of the bridge at Jalan Perak.

“Once completed, these structures will help prevent flooding or river overflow in downstream areas, improve water quality as drain water will be channelled directly downstream, and reduce the impact of high tides,” he said in a Facebook post. — Bernama