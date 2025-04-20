ISTANBUL, April 20 — Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus on Saturday met separately in Istanbul with his Malaysian and Palestinian counterparts as part of a meeting of the Group of Parliaments in Support of Palestine, Anadolu Ajansı reported.

Kurtulmuş described his meeting with Malaysian House of Representatives Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul as productive and said it concluded successfully, according to the Parliament Speaker’s Office.

“In our meeting, while strongly emphasising our solidarity with the Palestinian cause, we also expressed our determination to further advance parliamentary relations between Turkiye and Malaysia,” Kurtulmus said on X. He said Abdul’s visit would help deepen bilateral relations.

He thanked Abdul for his strong support and said the platform’s expanding dialogue could help mobilise broader international backing for the Palestinian cause and reinforce the two-state solution as the only viable path.

Kurtulmus said the group seeks to involve parliaments worldwide, not only those in majority-Muslim countries.

He underlined the close ties between Turkiye and Malaysia and their shared commitment to growing cooperation at the parliamentary level. He also praised Malaysia’s growing influence in Asia, calling it a valued partner.

During his meeting with Palestinian Legislative Council Speaker Rawhi Fattouh, Kurtulmus reaffirmed Turkiye’s support for Palestine and called for “all means of parliamentary diplomacy” to stop Israel’s ongoing genocidal war and secure a lasting ceasefire.

He said the genocide in Gaza and other Palestinian areas has gone beyond a massacre and ranks among the most brutal genocides in history.

Kurtulmus added that responsibility lies not only with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his circle, but also with those who support them.

The Group of Parliaments in Support of Palestine, launched by Turkiye’s parliament, aims to unite legislative bodies worldwide against Israel’s war. — Bernama-Anadolu