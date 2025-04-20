KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — A stray dog with what appeared to be a severed limb was found in Bukit Beruntung last week, according to carers who lodged a police report alleging animal abuse.

The dog’s feeders, Yip Huey-Wen and Kenneth Yeoh, told Malay Mail that the animal is part of a pack of stray dogs which they routinely feed in their neighbourhood.

They discovered the dog with its limb apparently amputated, raising suspicions of deliberate abuse.

“This is not the first case of such in this area,” Yip Huey-Wen, who lodged the report, said.

“We are working closely with the veterinary doctor. He is a stray and it is hard to catch him. He only comes out during feeding times and we usually put the needed medication into his food whenever we can. We are trying to catch the dog so we can get him veterinary care.”

Yeoh said that they have been mixing penicillin, antibiotics and painkillers into the dog’s food to help with the leg, while attempting to catch the animal.

“The wound used to have maggots and now that is gone, but his limb is now swollen. We are going to lure him into a cage and let him feel safe in the house, but it needs time,” Yeoh added.

In her police report, Yip said the dog appeared at the couple’s home with one of its front legs missing.

Suspecting abuse, she reported it to the Bukit Sentosa police station in the neighbourhood.

Reports of animal abuse and neglect in Malaysia have been on the rise, with the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) last year reporting that it received 7,613 reports from 2021 till June 2024.

The New Straits Times reported the DVS saying that it received 1,249 reports in 2021, 1,580 in 2022 and a sudden spike to 2,622 complaints in 2023.

Between January and June 2024, 2,162 complaints were recorded, the DVS reportedly said. Selangor tops the list with 3,334 complaints, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 1,113.