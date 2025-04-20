DARO, April 20 — Sarawak is currently experiencing a shortage of only one teacher per school, said Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said the previous shortage of between 2,000 and 3,000 teachers had significantly decreased following a special recruitment initiative by the state and federal governments.

“Due to the special recruitment of teachers for Sarawak, we have been able to significantly address this issue. As of now, each school is only short of one teacher, because there is a shortage of 1,000 teachers in Sarawak.

“There are over 1,000 schools in Sarawak, which means there is still a shortage of teachers in each school. However, at most, the shortage is only one teacher per school,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the ministry’s Hari Raya celebration at the Daro Community Hall here today.

Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, assured attendees this recruitment initiative would continue to be implemented in the future to fully address the issue.

He added efforts were being made to resolve delays in appointing headmasters and school principals — another pressing matter for Sarawak.

He said delayed processing in Kuala Lumpur had previously left these critical positions vacant for extended periods, with some individuals appointed only to be reassigned back to Peninsula shortly after.

“There have been cases where individuals receive their appointments as principals only after six months or a year but shortly after were reassigned back to Peninsula Malaysia.

“Following that, the issue was raised by elected representatives in the Dewan Rakyat. The position of school principals should not be filled temporarily, as the individuals in these roles need to remain in their locations for an extended period to effectively plan the educational development of children in Sarawak,” he said.

He added one of the MPs who frequently raises educational issues in the Dewan Rakyat is Igan MP Ahmad Johnie Zawawi.

“Alhamdulillah, I was informed by YB (Ahmad Johnie) earlier that the issue of the shortage of headmasters and school principals (in the Igan area) is almost resolved,” he said.

Also present was Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad. — The Borneo Post