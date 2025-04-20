KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The Selangor state government will fast-track flood mitigation work after flash floods hit Klang and Shah Alam again this week, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the recurrence of flash floods has raised public alarm and must be addressed urgently.

“I personally witnessed the effects of flash floods caused by heavy rainfall this week, which have affected residents — particularly in areas such as Taman Melawis in Klang and Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam,” he said in a statement, adding that he has also received direct complaints.

The MB said he has directed Infrastructure Exco Datuk Izham Hashim to resolve all issues that are slowing down project implementation.

Amirudin acknowledged that delays exist at local, state, and federal levels, and said these must be overcome through coordination.

Izham will also meet with flood victims to gather feedback and assure them of the state’s support, he said.

His political secretary Saifuddin Shafi will chair a high-level coordination meeting tomorrow with local councils and the Drainage and Irrigation Department.

Earlier today, Free Malaysia Today reported that hundreds of residents from Taman Sri Muda and nearby areas staged a peaceful protest in Shah Alam to demand permanent solutions to recurring floods, following the recent failure of new water pumps that left hundreds of homes inundated.

The demonstrators reportedly sent a memorandum to Amirudin, criticising short-term responses and the lack of government presence on the ground.