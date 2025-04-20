KOTA BARU, April 20 — A man was crushed to death by a fallen tree at Kampung Kuala Semerak in Pasir Puteh here yesterday afternoon.

Pasir Puteh police chief Supt Zaizul Rizal Zakaria said they received a report regarding the incident from the Cherang Ruku police station at about 3 pm.

“A police team found the victim’s body lying under the fallen tree. An inspection of the area did not find any criminal elements,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Zaizul Rizal said the case was classified as sudden death.

Police also appealed to members of the public who have related information on the incident to contact the acting chief of the Cherang Ruku station, Sergeant Zukiman Ismail at 018-3650449 or the Pasir Puteh IPD operations room at 09-7867222. — Bernama