KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — PKR Deputy Information Chief I Datuk Seri R. Ramanan has urged all parties lodging protests and appeals over the PKR election results to wait for the findings of the party’s Central Election Committee (JPP) and Central Leadership Council (MPP).

Ramanan, who is also Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, said PKR had always upheld a just and fair election process.

“To me, unexpected results are normal in any election, whether at the party level or a general election — some win, some lose. Some accept the results, others don’t. That is the reality of politics.

“What matters is that we have a proper period for appeals and objections. Let the process run its course, as everyone has the right to submit an appeal. The JPP will investigate and forward the findings to the MPP, so we wait for that process,” he told reporters after attending the Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) Aidilfitri Open House here today.

He was commenting on the ongoing PKR elections at the division level, which began on April 11 and concluded today, with several prominent figures, including ministers and MPs, losing in their respective divisions.

Among those who failed to retain or win posts were Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who lost the Setiawangsa division chief post; Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim, who lost the contest for the Hang Tuah Jaya division deputy chief; and Deputy Unity Minister K. Saraswathy, who lost the Bukit Bintang division chief contest.

Also defeated were Batu MP P. Prabakaran, Wangsa Maju MP Zahir Hassan, Ampang MP Rodziah Ismail and Sungai Siput MP S. Kesavan in their respective divisions.

Asked about his preparations to contest the PKR vice-presidency, Ramanan said he would continue his campaign until the elections on May 24, despite having a packed schedule this year.

The Sungai Buloh MP was returned unopposed as Sungai Buloh division chief last week.

Meanwhile, Ramanan called on more eligible entrepreneurs to take advantage of the aid offered by AIM, which currently has a fund amounting to RM2.6 billion.

“There are many opportunities. AIM welcomes all who are eligible, but these opportunities must be seized. AIM has never rejected any of our requests, including the Prosperity Empowerment and A New Normal for Indian Women (PENN) programme.

“AIM is managed very efficiently, with the non-performing loan (NPL) rate this year at only 0.02 per cent. Even foreign leaders are impressed and curious as to how we have achieved this,” he said.

Ramanan was also touched by AIM’s gesture of inviting and giving Aidilfitri contributions totalling RM36,000 to 180 funeral workers, hearse drivers, gravediggers and orphans at the open house event.

AIM managing director Datuk Mohamed Shamir Abdul Aziz, meanwhile, expressed appreciation for the government’s support, including the RM100 million additional allocation approved by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Bernama