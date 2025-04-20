KUCHING, April 20 — The Federation of Private Medical Practitioners’ Associations Malaysia (FPMPAM) has called on the government to form an independent review panel to craft appropriate mechanisms for pricing transparency in healthcare.

In a statement, its president Dr Shanmuganathan TV Ganeson stated that medicines are not retail goods but regulated substances under the Poisons Act 1952, prescribed by licensed professionals based on clinical need, patient safety and therapeutic context.

“Medicines are not selected from shelves by consumers based on price tags. If the general public occasionally fails to grasp the distinction between buying a product and receiving a medical prescription, that is understandable.

“But when a senior minister, advised by professional divisions within the Ministry of Health (MoH), does not acknowledge this difference, it reflects a deeper systemic miscommunication,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The statement was issued in response to Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali’s recent remarks, which framed a complex healthcare matter through populist soundbites, reducing the legitimate concerns of the medical profession to simplistic comparisons with commodities such as gold, fish and chicken.

In this case, Dr Shanmuganathan said the Pharmacy Services Division, which appeared to have spearheaded this initiative might have inadvertently misled the minister on the practical implications of the policy.

According to him, Section 10 of Act 723 confers blanket authority to enforce price displays including within clinical contexts ignores the layered regulatory framework that already governs private medical practice under the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (PHFSA) and the Poisons Act.

“These are laws administered by the MoH which unfortunately have remained silent throughout this controversy, not defending the professional space it regulates nor clarified its position on the application of Act 723 to licensed clinical settings.

“The Director General of Health, too, has been notably absent from the discourse.

“FPMPAM is not opposed to transparency. But as pointed out by a former member of the Malaysian Medical Council and past president of both MMA and FPMPAM, this initiative, in its current form, is likely to increase costs, not reduce them.

“Clinics may be forced to preemptively adjust prices to account for carrying costs, wastage and expiry, administrative overhead, procurement volatility, anticipated tariffs and enforcement ambiguity.

“What we see playing out is not evidence-based policymaking. It is performative politics masquerading as consumer protection,” he explained.

Dr Shanmuganathan said they are further troubled by the minister’s announcement of the May 1 enforcement date, despite the draft order remains under review by the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

He wondered if the legal review had already been predetermined or if the AGC was expected to merely endorse a decision already announced to the public.

“To pre-empt the AGC in this manner is to undermine the integrity of Malaysia’s legal process.

“Who truly benefits from this initiative? Is it the public or interests with commercial or political stakes in how medicines are priced, sourced or sold?”

Calling for a suspension of the policy, he urged the MoH to reassert its leadership in upholding professional healthcare standards.

“We will not be reduced to retailers nor will we stay silent when policies threaten to erode the trust between doctor and patient. We remain open to meaningful dialogue but not political theatre,” said Dr Shanmuganathan. — The Borneo Post