ALOR SETAR, April 20 — The police have taken statements from the two bus drivers involved in yesterday’s crash in front of a bus stop along Jalan Persiaran Perdana Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) in Sintok that resulted in the death of a female university student.

Kubang Pasu district police chief Supt Mohd Radzi Abdul Rahim said no arrests have been made so far.

“The driver of the bus in front, aged 37, had his statement taken yesterday, while the other driver, 32, who is suspected of causing the crash was detained at about 4.30 pm today.

“He was released after he provided his statement and his urine test results were negative. The man cooperated well and related that he was unaware that the bus in front of him had stopped,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Radzi added that the autopsy revealed the victim died of bruising to the heart that resulted from the crash.

Manarina Hasya Muhamad Karim, 22, who was pinned by the front bus as a result of the collision while waiting for her turn to board the bus, died after 10 hours of treatment at the hospital. — Bernama