KUCHING, April 19 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry is considering legal reforms and targeted interventions following reports of artificial intelligence (AI) misuse in schools, including instances involving minors.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said her ministry is aware of growing public concern over the unregulated use of AI in educational settings, particularly its potential to harm students.

“We are currently reviewing the legal aspects to see what improvements can be made.

“If necessary, we may consider amending the law,” she told reporters during her Ramah Mesra Aidilfitri open house celebration at Wisma Sabati here today.

Nancy said an internal brainstorming session involving relevant ministries and stakeholders is being planned to further deliberate on the issue and explore preventive measures.

She stressed the importance of raising AI literacy among students and educators to ensure responsible and ethical use of emerging technologies in schools.

“We want to equip those involved in our programmes with the knowledge to stay in step with current developments, especially in schools,” she said.

Nancy also highlighted the need to enhance digital outreach in rural communities, where access to information and digital literacy programmes remains limited compared to urban areas.

The recent AI-related incident, which triggered public alarm, involved the misuse of AI technology to edit and distribute images of former secondary school students in Johor.

According to a local news report, the case only gained widespread attention after one of the victims lodged a police report.

So far, 38 victims have been identified — some as young as 13 — underscoring the severity of the situation.

The victims have recently graduated from secondary schools in Johor, and their AI-manipulated images have been sold on social media.

Nancy reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting responsible tech use through a combination of education, social support services, and legal review.

“The goal is to ensure our interventions are effective, especially for parents and communities in rural areas who may not be as exposed to these issues,” she added.

The Ramah Mesra Aidilfitri celebration was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, and drew over 5,000 attendees, reflecting strong public support for family and community empowerment initiatives. — The Borneo Post