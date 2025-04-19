IPOH, April 19 — The KPP01 module for motorcycle and car licences will be integrated and implemented effective Aug 1 this year, allowing candidates to sit for only one theory class, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook announced today.

The improvement is expected to save cost and reduce the time taken to obtain a driving licence, he added.

“The KPP01 module for motorcycles and cars were previously separate, and have been updated into a single learning module to provide additional emphasis on safe driving,” he said during his keynote address at the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) 79th anniversary celebrations here today, with Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah and JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli in attendance.

He said that the measure was part of JPJ’s service delivery improvement, which include the MyJPJ app that allows summons payments using TnG e-wallet.

“The JPJ will also introduce a new official portal in line with modernisation and innovation efforts utilising the latest technology and incorporating a minimalist and neat design.

“The JPJ will also introduce an additional channel for vehicle registration number bids — the JPJeBid Mobile — that will use the latest technology, seamless and user-friendly,” he said, adding that the department will build a branch in Kuala Kangsar to cater to residents there.

Loke also announced that the JPJ would issue a special registration number series — A (number) A — in conjunction with the department’s 79th anniversary, with bids open on JPJeBid Mobile for five days starting from today till 10 pm, April 23 and the results being announced on April 24. — Bernama