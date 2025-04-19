KUCHING, April 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has hailed Sarawak as a major contributor to Malaysia’s economic progress, citing its rapid advancements in education, industry, energy, and gas development.

Speaking at the Aidilfitri Madani 2025 celebration at Stadium Perpaduan here today, Anwar said Sarawak’s development has positioned the state among the nation’s top performers.

“While Sarawak joined Malaysia slightly later and was, in the past, left behind in several areas, the situation has changed significantly. Today, Sarawak stands among the top states in terms of benefits extended to the people, many of which are driven by the state government’s contributions,” he said.

He added that Sarawak has emerged as a frontrunner in introducing new industries and leading energy and gas developments.

He acknowledged the challenges faced in managing issues such as flooding in the state, which demand significant expenditure.

However, he praised Sarawak’s proactive approach in advancing development independently.

“There have been instances where the Sarawak government has utilised its own funds for development. Take, for example, the cancer hospital in Kuching (Sarawak Cancer Centre). The proposal is commendable, but it is still new and requires a federal allocation of RM1 billion,” he said.

“However, after constructive discussions with the state government, Sarawak agreed to advance the RM1 billion to proceed with the project first, while the Federal Government will reimburse the amount later.”

Anwar also highlighted Sarawak’s growing prominence on the international stage, describing the state as a region with immense potential to serve as a strategic hub in South-east Asia.

“Wherever I travel — be it Europe, China, Japan, or across Asean — Sarawak is increasingly seen as a state with significant potential to emerge as a regional hub,” he said.

He attributed Sarawak’s development success to not only its abundant resources but also to strong governance, political stability, and visionary leadership.

“Among all the states in Malaysia, Sarawak allocates the highest share of its own funds towards infrastructure projects such as bridges, highways, and water supply systems. This is commendable and deserves recognition,” he said, crediting the achievements to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg’s leadership.

He urged all relevant parties to expedite the implementation of approved development projects, particularly those benefiting the people of Sarawak.

“I wish to emphasise that all these projects must not be delayed. They must be implemented immediately, as the people want to see these developments carried out without unnecessary postponement,” he stressed.

Among the projects mentioned were the construction of new schools and the redevelopment of existing facilities.

“I won’t list them all, but there are new schools — secondary and primary schools (sekolah kebangsaan) — planned across various parts of Sarawak,” he said, citing areas such as Sarikei, Mukah, Daro, Sri Aman, and Saratok.

“These include both the rebuilding of old schools and the construction of entirely new ones to meet the growing needs of local communities.” — The Borneo Post



