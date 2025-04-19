KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended his greetings on Good Friday and Easter Sunday to all Christians.

In a Facebook post, Anwar encouraged all Malaysians to nurture a spirit of love and mutual respect by extending warm wishes to friends celebrating the occasion.

“May the harmony we enjoy continue to flourish, and may our diverse society remain a source of strength and unity,” he said.

Good Friday is celebrated on Friday, while Easter falls tomorrow. — Bernama