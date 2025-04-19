BINTULU, April 19 — Two people were killed and two others seriously injured in a road accident involving a four-wheel-drive vehicle and a car in front of the Paragon traffic lights late last night.

A spokesman for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre (PGO) said the department received an emergency call about the incident at 11.57 pm.

The operational response team (PKO) from the Bintulu Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was immediately deployed to the scene, which is located about two kilometres from the station.

“The Toyota Hilux was driven by a Chinese national, who escaped unhurt. Two victims travelling in the Proton Saga car were killed. They were identified as Yiu Siew Lee, 34, and Janam Ampar, 44,” he said in a statement today.

The other two passengers travelling in the car were seriously injured: Wilson Tawi, 24, a local, and Anis Sintiabella, 19, an Indonesian national.

“The female victim who died was extricated at 12.08 am, and the second victim was removed at 12.21 am using special rescue equipment. Both victims were handed over to the police for further action,” he said.

He added that the two injured victims were rescued by members of the public and subsequently transported to Bintulu Hospital for further treatment. — Bernama