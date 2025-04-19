KUCHING, April 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has underscored the importance of readiness at both the federal and state levels in facing growing global economic uncertainties, particularly in light of the latest tariff moves by the United States.

He said this during a special Sarawak State Development Meeting he chaired at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

“All planning must be swiftly translated into implementation to strengthen the country’s internal economic resilience against any external shocks or actions that may disrupt our stability,” he said in a Facebook post.

Present at the meeting were Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, and other key leaders from both federal and state governments.

Anwar’s visit to Kuching focused on aligning Sarawak’s development agenda with national strategies.

Discussions included coordination of major development plans and policy integration.

He was also briefed on the Sarawak Gas Roadmap and proposed tax incentives from the Development Bank of Sarawak—initiatives he said hold significant promise in spurring the state’s economy and delivering broad benefits to the people of Sarawak and Malaysia.

“May this joint effort continue to cultivate prosperity and well-being for all the people of Bumi Kenyalang,” he added in the Facebook post. — The Borneo Post