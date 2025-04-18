PUTRAJAYA, April 18 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Economy Ministry have jointly formed a special team to monitor projects approved by the ministry at the state and district levels.

The MACC said that the terms of the special team include, among others, the exchange of information between the ministry and the MACC regarding the total allocation approved to the states and districts.

"They also include carrying out spot checks and investigations into cases of corruption, abuse of power and misappropriation in the implementation of approved projects,” the MACC said in a statement yesterday.

The special team will also identify weaknesses in the Implementation Procedures and improve standard operating procedures towards more effective governance of management in determining and channelling budgets as well as monitoring and implementing projects.

The statement also said that MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki welcomed the seriousness and openness of Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli in ensuring transparency to curb leakage of projects approved by the ministry and that other ministries and agencies should emulate Rafizi's example. — Bernama