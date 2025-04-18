KUCHING, April 18 — A 13-year-old boy is feared to have drowned in Sungai Libiki, Bau this afternoon.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak said a distress call on the incident was received at 1.44pm.

Personnel from the Bau fire station were dispatched to the scene.

At 2pm, the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) was deployed to the location.

By 2.10pm, rescuers in full personal protective equipment (PPE) began a surface search within a 20-metre radius of where the victim was last spotted.

The victim has been identified as Randle Rich Dunstan.

He has yet to be found at the time of writing. — The Borneo Post