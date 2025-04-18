GEORGE TOWN, April 18 — The Penang state government is open to the special task force established by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Economy Ministry to oversee projects approved for the state.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said both the state and local governments often have to “fight” for allocations and projects from the ministry.

“So I think states are definitely open to this task force,” he said at a press conference after officiating the 10th International College of Dentists Section XV and World Stomatology Institute (WSI) International Conference and Induction Ceremony at the Spice Convention Centre.

He added that the process of securing project approvals and funding was already stringent.

“All allocations go through a stringent process, through the various rolling plans and Malaysian plans,” he said.

Chow said the task force could monitor and “check whatever they want”, and expressed hope that it could further improve the approval process.

It was recently announced that the MACC and the Economy Ministry have set up the special task force to closely monitor projects at the state and district levels.

The task force aims to ensure transparency, curb corruption, and enhance governance and project management.