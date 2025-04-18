KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The High Court has reportedly ordered preacher Mohd Rasyiq Mohd Alwi to pay RM2.5 million in damages to former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin for making defamatory remarks regarding the latter’s Covid-19 vaccination status.

According to a report by Free Malaysia Today, Justice Raja Ahmad Mohzanuddin Shah Raja Mohzan, in delivering the judgment, found that Rasyiq’s statements were false and had damaged Khairy’s reputation.

“The defendant (Rasyiq) also blatantly disregarded the court’s courtesy by attempting to delay the trial and today’s decision by filing an application to reopen the case.

“The court will not tolerate his attempt to scuttle the case,” he was quoted as saying.

The trial reportedly proceeded in Rasyiq’s absence, despite him being informed of the hearing dates by Khairy’s legal team.

Khairy had filed the lawsuit on 25 January 2022 against two defendants — Rasyiq and former Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam — over a series of online posts published between 20 October 2021 and 10 January 2022, which questioned the government’s vaccination campaign and Khairy’s own vaccination status.

Khairy sought general damages, aggravated damages, and exemplary damages, as well as a court order for the removal of the posts and a formal public apology to be published on social media and several news portals.

As for the second defendant, the case against Lokman was resolved amicably on April 15, 2024 after he agreed to issue an apology to Khairy within 30 days and pay compensation.