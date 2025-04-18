KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — A former Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) manager was reportedly charged today with attempting to leak confidential company documents to Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) last June.

According to Free Malaysia Today, 40-year-old Khairul Akmal Jasni pleaded not guilty before Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin in the sessions court here.

The charge centres on a document titled “Q1 2024 Upstream Business Performance Operational & Financial”, which Khairul allegedly sought to share with Petros, while serving as a business unit performance manager at Petronas.

Khairul was said to be charged under Section 203A(1), read with Section 511 of the Penal Code, which provides for a minimum fine of RM1 million, a maximum one-year jail term, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Sabri Othman reportedly proposed RM50,000 bail with one surety, while defence counsel Fadhli Sutris requested a lower amount, citing his client’s cooperation with police since December.

“He held a high position in Petronas. He wants to answer the allegations and clear his name. There is no reason for him to run away,” Fadhli was quoted as saying.

The court reportedly granted bail of RM20,000 with one surety and ordered Khairul to surrender his passport, setting the next mention date for May 19.