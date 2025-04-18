PETALING JAYA, April 18 — A new version of the PUSPAL Guidelines (GPP 6.0) has been introduced to streamline the management of events, including ensuring that the application process is more industry-friendly, transparent and efficient, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the improvements to the guidelines, which will take effect on May 1, are important in building a progressive, safe and internationally recognised entertainment ecosystem.

“The GPP contains government policies, application procedures and regulations related to foreign film productions and performances by international artistes,” he said.

He was speaking at the ‘Eid Synergy’ event organised by the Arts, Live Events and Festivals Association of Malaysia (ALIFE) here today.

Also present were Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, ALIFE chairman Datuk Alan Foo and deputy chairman Brian Johnson Lowe.

Fahmi said the most significant element in the improvements made to the new guidelines involves incident management, especially those concerning performance-ending elements or ‘kill switch’.

Besides this, he said several sections in the GPP have also been amended to suit current needs, in line with structural changes, while enhancing the quality of service delivery to clients.

Among the changes are the revision of blackout dates and the shortening of application processing time for small-scale performances and promotional events from 14 days to seven days.

He said the government has also made pre-application a mandatory requirement before any advertising, promotion or ticket sales can be carried out for performances by foreign artists.

“We do not want a situation where tickets have been sold, but the artist has not yet obtained pre-application or approval from PUSPAL,” he said.

Fahmi said the GPP 6.0 document will be published in Malay, English and several other international languages to facilitate reference by industry players both locally and abroad. — Bernama