PETALING JAYA, April 18 — The Communications Ministry has announced a new initiative known as the Concert and Event in Malaysia Incentives (CEMI), a financial rebate programme aimed at supporting the organisation of large-scale concerts and events in the country.

Its minister, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said RM10 million has been allocated annually for the programme, which will take effect from May 15.

“This programme will be managed by MyCreative Ventures (MyCV) with the support of the Ministry of Communications, focusing on the organisation of high-impact concerts and events, particularly those involving over 15,000 attendees and featuring local and international artists,” he said.

He said this at the ‘Eid Synergy’ event organised by the Arts, Live Festival and Events Association (ALIFE) here today.

Fahmi said there are several key conditions that organisers must meet to qualify for the incentive, including having prior experience managing large-scale events with a minimum capacity of 15,000 attendees within the past three years from the date of application.

Fahmi said to bring in international artistes, organisers must spend a minimum of 20 per cent of the total Qualifying Malaysian Concert and Event Spend (QMCES), with at least 30 per cent Malaysian involvement to qualify for 30 per cent of the actual QMCES expenditure or a maximum of RM1.5 million (whichever is lower).

“This also includes an additional bonus of RM100,000 for projects that combine local artistes and achieve 60 per cent or more ticket sales 30 days before the project date.

“Only after the project is completed and the final report is approved will the rebate be fully disbursed,” he said.

For local artistes, he said the rebate disbursement is similar, with organisers required to spend 70 per cent of the total QMCES in Malaysia to qualify for 30 per cent of the actual QMCES expenditure or a maximum of RM1 million (whichever is lower).

“We will also provide an additional bonus of RM100,000 for projects that achieve 60 per cent or more ticket sales 30 days before the project date, and also where 20 per cent of the final ticket sales are international (buyers),” he said.

Also present at the event were Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, ALIFE chairman Datuk Alan Foo and deputy, Brian Johnson Lowe. — Bernama