BANGKOK, April 18 — Malaysia, as the Asean chair for 2025, is committed to enhancing connectivity and regional cooperation among Asean member states, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar emphasised Malaysia's dedication to attracting sustainable investments that deliver positive spill-over effects for the national economy.

“Malaysia, as the Asean chair for 2025, is committed to fostering a more resilient, inclusive, and people-oriented region that is seamlessly integrated with the global economy.

“This includes strengthening relations with our neighbouring countries, such as Thailand,” he told Thai business leaders during a meeting here yesterday.

He said Malaysia is guided by robust economic policies, including the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030, the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS), and the Green Investment Strategy (GIS).

Anwar said these initiatives aim to create high-skilled job opportunities and enhance local supply chain capabilities to meet the evolving demands of Malaysia’s key sectors.

“Malaysia is prepared to assist Thai investors interested in undertaking quality investment projects in the country, particularly in high value-added activities within targeted sectors,” he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted Malaysia as an ideal destination for investments in sectors such as electrical and electronics (E&E), automotive (electric vehicles), chemicals, advanced materials, the digital economy, renewable energy, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), aerospace, pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Anwar, who is on a two-day working visit to Thailand, held one-on-one meetings with Thai industry leaders, including Thai Charoen Corp (TCC) Group CEO Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, Minor International (Mint) Group founder and chairman William Ellwood Heinecke, and PTT Public Company Ltd CEO and president Dr Kongkrapan Intarajang.

Earlier, Anwar led the Malaysian delegation in a bilateral meeting with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at the Government House.

The delegation included Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz; Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi; Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin; and Asean’s Special Envoy to Myanmar, Tan Sri Othman Hashim.

According to the Malaysian Foreign Ministry, in 2024, Thailand was Malaysia’s seventh-largest trading partner globally and third-largest within Asean, with total trade amounting to US$25.03 billion (RM114.56 billion).

Between January and February this year, bilateral trade stood at US$3.96 billion (RM17.65 billion), an increase from US$3.67 billion (RM16.80 billion) during the same period in 2024. — Bernama