KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — A director of three companies was charged in the Sessions Court today with 13 counts of abusing his position by using over RM5 million in company funds for personal gain between March 2022 and December 2023.

Irfan Hadi Jazman Shahar, 28, who is a director at Kenaf Trading Global Sdn Bhd, Kenaf Venture Global Sdn Bhd, and Ar Rizq Capital Berhad, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Judge Mohd Zaki Mohd Salleh.

For the first two charges, he is charged as a director of Kenaf Trading Global, wih using his position to approve payments of RM5 million to Ar Rizq Capital Berhad for his own benefit, and RM150,000 to a law firm for the purchase of a property in Rimba Valley, Kota Damansara, in his mother Mariam Zakaria’s name, all without the approval of the company’s general meeting.

On the third charge, he was accused of using his position at Kenaf Venture Global to approve the payment of RM10,400 to another law firm for his mother’s civil suit case, with all transactions being carried out without the approval of the company’s general meeting.

He is also charged with six counts of using his position at Kenaf Venture Global Sdn Bhd to pay for his mother’s flight tickets, totalling RM83,718.

All the charges were framed under Section 218 (1) (c) of the Companies Act 2016, which provides imprisonment for up to five years, a maximum fine of RM3 million or both upon conviction.

For the remaining four charges, Irfan Hadi was charged as a director of Ar Rizq Capital Berhad to have failed to carry out his responsibilities by approving payments totalling RM195,000 for the purchase of properties and rental of residential properties for family use.

He is charged under Section 213 (3) of the same law and faces imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to RM3 million or both, upon conviction.

All the offences were allegedly committed at Plaza Sentral, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, here between March 8, 2022 and Dec 26, 2023.

The court allowed him bail of RM35,000 with one surety for all charges and set May 29 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by the prosecuting officers Zulkhairi Kamaruzaman and Nurul’ Ain Shafie, from the Companies Commission of Malaysia, while the accused was represented by lawyer Nurul Aeir S Muhammad Harvian Kamar.

On March 3, Irfan Hadi was charged with his father, Jazman Shahar Abdollah, at the Sessions Court here on a charge of issuing advertisements for an unregistered kenaf investment scheme between 2021 and 2023 and on the next day (March 4), he was charged with his parents with 12 counts of money laundering involving more than RM150 million. — Bernama